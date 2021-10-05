Maui Humane Society holding ‘pick your price’ adoption special this week

KAHULUI, MAUI (KHON2) — It’s “Empty the Shelters” week and Maui Humane Society (MHS) needs your help to make that happen.

All week long, they’re holding a “Pick Your Price,” adoption special. This applies to all dogs, cats, kittens, and critters. This does not apply to puppies. You’re encouraged to browse the available pets at Maui Humane Society’s website and then make an appointment to meet them in person.

“We have a lot of animals in foster,” said Jenny Miller of MHS. “We have over 200 animals in foster homes right now and then we have a full cat ohana and we have a lot of animals in the kennels as well.”