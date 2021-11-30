Maui Humane Society asking for donations on Giving Tuesday

MAUI (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is hoping the community can open their hearts and donate to their organization on Giving Tuesday. It is the Tuesday that follows Thanksgiving; in 2021, it was on Nov. 30.

“You know if you see a puppy or a kitten that’s been injured or a senior animal that needs a new home that really tugs at your heartstrings,” said CEO Steve MacKinnon with the Maui Humane Society.

He said their organization helps thousands of in need animals every year. They go as far as providing medical care and surgeries to animals if needed.

“We really have had an outpouring of money and support when we had a dog that had been shot and then actually hit by a car,” explained MacKinnon. “We provided an awful a lot of surgeries and medical assistance and behavior assistance and people stepped up to that, and we have had hundreds of similar types of calls like that every day.”

MacKinnon said during the holidays it is a good time to give thanks and give back if you can.

He said this is usually one of their busiest times of the year and any donation — small or large — goes a long way for the animals they help.

“We have just started doing something with crypto-currency, so we are kind of a little bit on the cutting edge there with bitcoin and all,” MacKinnon added. “But just either regular donations, one-time donations or come out with a monthly donation, they could just visit our website mauihumanesociety.org.”

Mackinnon said during the holidays, many people like to expand their families by adding a furry friend.

So, if people are not able give back financially or they are not ready to adopt a pet, he recommended fostering a dog or cat.

“Really that’s what we are looking for — that connection, just when you wander the shelter and go through the cat Ohana and see the kittens playing, it kind of breaks your heart, and I think that’s the best way we can get those adoptions occurring,” said MacKinnon.

MacKinnon said animals are always a wonderful addition to any family, and on Giving Tuesday they want to remind the public of all the great work they do.