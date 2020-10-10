Maui Humane Society and partners will fly 600 shelter animals to the mainland

PU’UNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The largest pet rescue flight mission in history is set to take place later this month, and it takes off here in Hawaii.

The Maui Humane Society (MHS) is partnering with Greater Good Charities and Wings of Rescue to fly over 600 shelter dogs and cats from Hawaii to the mainland as part of the Wings of Aloha program.

On Oct. 29, a chartered plane will make stops on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

The pets will be flown to shelters in Washington State, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, where they will be adopted out. Many are pre-adopted already.

“People are anxiously awaiting,” said Nikki Russel, MHS Director of Communiy Outreach. “I received an email this morning, ‘I heard you’re sending animals to Seattle, I live in Seattle, how do I get one?’”

“And we’ve also provided them with pictures, videos, the dogs’ bios, age, personality, so before the dogs arrive people have been able to kind of look through the inventory and they’ll be able to put their holds on the ones they think might fit with their families,” said Jenny Miller, MHS Director of Developing and Marketing.

The program has been on hold for over 6 months due to canceled flights because of COVID, so shelters have had to rely on foster families to help care for animals.