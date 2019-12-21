Maui Humane Society adoption fees until end of 2019 waived thanks to donation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society says 97 animals have been adopted over the past week.

It’s all because of its Home for the Holidays promotion.

Until the end of the year, all pet adoption fees are being sponsored thanks to a donation from the Savitt Family Foundation.

