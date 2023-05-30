HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel is soon to be acquired by Outrigger Hospitality Group, the company said in a news release.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The hotel is a beachfront resort on the island of Maui, with 11 acres of lush landscape and 432 rooms.

“With its pristine location along a three-mile stretch of sand, deep cultural connections and authentic Hawaiian hospitality, Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel has tremendous synergy with the OUTRIGGER brand; we are honored for the opportunity to become stewards of this coveted property,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group. “Our intention, once the sale is finalized, is to craft a thoughtful plan to further enhance the resort grounds while retaining unique attributes that guests have cherished for years.”

The sale is expected to close on July 26.

The hotel recently completed a $75 million renovation and has several sustainability initiatives: solar panels, EV charging stations and water refill stations.

The company will also take ownership, as part of this transaction, of The Plantation Inn, located in Lahaina. The property is an adults-only, 18-rooom bed and breakfast.

Travelers can visit the respective hotel websites to make reservations. After the transaction closes, travelers can visit Outrigger’s website as well.