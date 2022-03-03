HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department (MFD) is investigating what caused a home in Maui to go up in flames on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 7:40 a.m. and resulted in $300,000 of damage to the Kula home.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

MFD said when they arrived the 600 square foot cottage was engulfed in flames. The fire was fully extinguished at around 10:00 a.m.

The two residents of the home were not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

In addition to the damage to the structure, there was $100,000 of damage to contents. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.