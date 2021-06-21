Maui home energy financial assistance deadline is June 30

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui residents may be able to get some help paying their bills.

The low-income home energy assistance program is accepting applications for two different programs that can help pay electric and gas bills.

Depending on the program, households may be eligible for up to $1,000.

The deadline to apply to June 30.

Applications for the program are available online at meoinc.org or may be picked up at the MEO office at 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

Those picking up applications should call ahead at 249-2970 as the office is closed to the public.