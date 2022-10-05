HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Fire Department received a report about an abandoned house engulfed in flames on South Kihei Road on Tuesday, Oct. 4 around 9:37 p.m.

Officials said the fire was under control after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police stated that a man made incriminating statements about the fire and was then arrested on suspicion of Arson in the First Degree with bail set at $50,000.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

$28,000 in damage is estimated due to the fire and no injuries were reported.