HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) in Maui County are responding to a power outage in Wailuku on Friday, Sept. 10.

About 576 customers were without power at 2:46 p.m., according to the HECO outage map for Maui County.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The outage was first reported around 2:15 p.m. Friday and HECO reported a first responder was en route at 2:37 p.m.