HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) on Maui are responding to a power outage in Kihei that is affecting approximately 3,000 customers on Thursday, June 3.

The outage was reported around 2:25 p.m. Thursday, according to Maui County officials.

HECO first responders are en route to the outage to investigate.