Maui Health postpones COVID-19 vaccine administration, cites delays in shipments

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Health took to Facebook to announce it will postpone ongoing COVID-19 vaccine administration to qualified individuals under Phase 1B. The organization says it was informed by State Department of Health officials last Friday that they would not be receiving shipments as expected.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

All first dose appointments scheduled between Sunday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 7 are delayed at this time. Maui Health says the decision was made to ensure that those who have already received their first dose are able to get their second one within a reasonable time.

The vaccine clinic is also set to reduce clinic hours in response to the unexpected lack of vaccine arrivals. New clinic hours are scheduled for weekdays only.

“If you have a first dose appointment scheduled on one of these days you have been notified via email. You are on our priority list to receive the vaccine before any new first dose appointments. ⁠If you have a second dose appointment scheduled on a Saturday or Sunday, we have emailed you a schedule to receive your second dose,⁠⁠” the organization said.