It has been six days of strike for United Public Workers union members at Maui Health, the UPW director said they have been ready to resume negotiations.

United Public Workers State Director, Kalani Werner, said they have been waiting on hospital officials to respond to their request to meet again.

Werner said, “I just want to make it clear to everybody out there, it is not United Public Workers doing stall tactics, it is not United Public Workers stalling anything. It is Maui Health System.”

Late Monday afternoon, the union heard back from the hospital. Both parties agreed to go back to the negotiating table.

Over the weekend, family members joined the workers to picket outside the three hospitals, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital to demand better pay.

Werner said, “The husbands, the wives, the kids, we had a few parents come out and support our members came out strong. Our morale has been really high.”

Keeping morale high is important for UPW leadership, staff is showing up to picket instead of their scheduled work shifts, about 500 of them. The decision to strike came after eight months of failed contract negotiations.

Werner said, “From respiratory therapists, LPNs, CNAs, nurses’ aid, maintenance workers, housekeeping, cooks, dietitians, we cover everything at the hospital that keeps the gears running.”

A Maui Health spokesperson said the hospitals have contingency plans in place to reduce any potential disruption to patient care. The union, raising concerns about the temporary contract workers, said a 13-week temporary position for a certified nursing assistant paid more than what their members earn.

Werner said, “Instead of just giving the employees what we were asking they rather bring in travelers from the mainland and pay them double.”

A statement from Maui Health said, “Maui Health continues to work closely with community providers to review scheduled procedures to ensure we are managing the needs of our patients while maintain the safety of our patients and staff.”

The UPW is not going into specifics on how much more pay they are asking for, but negotiations between the union and hospital are set to resume on March 6.