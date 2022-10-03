HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Maui until 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service reported heavy rain over the southeast slopes of Haleakala. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaupo, Kipahulu and Haleakala National Park.

The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice.

According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch.