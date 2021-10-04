Maui first responders provide aid to 61-year-old after alleged assault incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders on Maui responded to an alleged assault incident and provided aid to a 61-year-old man on Friday, Oct. 1.

According to the Maui Police Department (MPD), the incident happened at around 8:47 p.m. Friday near the basketball courts at Kalama Park. Maui firefighters said they heard a commotion and witnessed several individuals near the alleged altercation, and they broke it up.

The 61-year-old man was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment, and his condition is unknown.

Maui police then conducted a follow-up to the incident on Saturday, Oct. 2. Police identified and arrested 36-year-old Lopaka Kapoi of Kihei as one of the individuals responsible for the alleged assault. Kapoi was charged with first-degree assault, according to MPD.

Kapoi’s bail is set at $5,000. The investigation is ongoing.

