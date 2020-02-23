In Neighbor Island News, Maui county firefighters are monitoring a brush fire on Kahoolawe. A helicopter was sent out just before10 this morning. A battalion chief onboard confirmed an active brush fire on the southeast end of the island at Kaalai-Kahiki. It’s estimated the fire has burned about 100 acres. Officials Say there is no active fire-fighting because of the explosives from the military remaining on the island. It’s not known what started the fire.
- Maui firefighters monitor brush fire on Kahoolawe
- Light winds until the start of new week
- New concerns over future of Dillingham Airfield after second deadly crash
- Waipahu man in critical condition after overnight crash on the H1
- Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team opens with loss to #1 UCLA, beats Stanford and #3 LSU