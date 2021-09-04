Maui firefighters extinguished brush fire that caused damage to trees, irrigation systems

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded to a brush fire in Kihei that damaged trees, a fence and an irrigation system on Friday, Sept. 3.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. and was located at Piikea Ave near the Liloa Drive roundabout. The fire was initially reported to be about 3 feet by 12 feet.

However, when firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze had grown due to strong and gusty winds, MFD said. The fire was brought under control at 2:35 p.m. and was fully extinguished around 6:46 p.m.

MFD said there was damage to trees and the irrigation system on the Yee’s Orchard property, as well as damage to the irrigation system and landscaping on the greenway area. A fence surrounding the property also suffered damage from the blaze, MFD reported.

The fire burned for approximately 1.25 acres, MFD said. No injuries were reported, and there are currently no damage cost estimates.