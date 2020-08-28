Maui firefighters extinguish a structure fire in Sprecklesville

SPRECKLESVILLE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a structure fire that broke out on Thursday, Aug. 27, around 9:37 a.m.

Multiple units with the Maui Fire Department responded to a two-story residence on Nonohe Place in Sprecklesville. When crews arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the small fire that was located in an upstairs bedroom.

The fire was extinguished at 1:36 p.m. and there were no injuries reported, as well as any occupants.

The cause of the undetermined and the extend of the damage is estimated at $20,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.

