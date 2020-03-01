Maui firefighters contain a two-acre brush fire along Piilani Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters contained a brush fire that happened on Maui on February 29, around 6 a.m.

According to the Maui Fire Department, the brush fire happened along milepost 26.5 Piilani Highway. Officials estimate the size of the fire to be about two acres of light brush.

No one was displaced, evacuated, or injured during the duration of the fire. As for the cause of it, it is unknown at this time.

The fire is 100 percent contained is expected to be declared extinguished soon, said Maui fire officials.