Maui firefighters battle Lahaina brush fire, Kihei house fire on Saturday

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters were kept busy on Saturday, Sept. 12, when two fires broke out on Maui.

In Lahaina, firefighters worked to contain a brush fire at the Ukumehame Firing Range, which broke out just before noon.

As of 4 p.m. officials said that the fire is 70 percent contained.

No evacuations were ordered.

Later around 1:32 in Kihei, firefighters were able to contain a house fire on Wainohia Street. Officials reported that most of the fire damage was confined to one room, and added that smoke damaged most of the inside of the home.

Nine people were displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross is working to find accommodations for those affected.

The cause of both fires is under investigation. No word yet on the size of the fire, as well as the cause.

