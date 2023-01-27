KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials said that a firefighter who was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during today’s flash flood in Kihei is in critical condition.

Officials said the firefighter was responding with a crew to flooded residences when he was caught up in a four-foot-wide storm drain.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The storm waters carried him approximately 800 yards to where the drain empties into the ocean. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. according to officials.

His crew was able to retrieve the firefighter from the shoreline.

He was then transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. He remains in the care of physicians.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Officials said that Fire Chief Brad Ventura and Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. immediately went to the hospital to support the firefighter’s family.