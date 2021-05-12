Maui fire officials investigating another Lanai brush fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) are investigating the cause of a two-acre brush fire that broke out near the Lanai Airport on Wednesday, May 12, just one week after police asked for help regarding a string of 10 brush fires in Lanai City.

MFD officials say Wednesdays brush fire was detected while crews were clearing the scene of a previous brush fire near Manele Highway.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Crews responded to the area of the Lanai Airport after observing heavy smoke around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday. Officials discovered the brush fire and say it was about two acres large. Winds were estimated at 20 to 25 mph.

Fire personnel had contained the blaze by 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and investigators are trying to determine its cause. The fire is estimated to have burned three to four acres in total.

The string of brush fires previously reported by Maui police are believed to have been intentionally set.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding these fires. Contact the Lanai Police Station at 808-565-8388.