Maui fire, Ocean Safety officials rescue 2 kayakers in distress of Mahinahina Beach condos

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews from the Maui Fire Department (MFD) and Ocean Safety rescued two kayakers in distress off the Mahinahina Beach condos on Wednesday, May 12.

Fire officials say the kayakers were female visitors in their 30s.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to MFD, reports came in of the kayakers in distress around 12:08 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the kayakers was located as she was making her way to shore about 150 yards from the beach. The second kayaker reportedly had fallen off her kayak, which was then blown away from her.

The second kayaker was located in the water approximately 500 yards from shore. Ocean Safety personnel on jet ski were able to safely bring both of the distressed kayakers to shore.

Officials say the visiting women did not need medical attention. Gusty winds were reported around 15 mph.