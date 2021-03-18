Maui fire crews battle structure fire in Waikapu

File – Maui Fire Department crews battling a structure fire in Wailuku, Hawaii, March 18, 2021. (Maui Fire Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded to a structure fire within a commercial warehouse on Thursday, March 18, in Waikapu.

MFD officials said, no injuries have been reported as of 8:01 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, crews responded to Unit 1 at 325 Pakana St. around 6 p.m.

Fire first responders battled the blaze and checked the property for occupants and say no one was evacuated or displaced due to the fire.

File – Maui Fire Department crews battling a structure fire in Wailuku, Hawaii, March 18, 2021. (Maui Fire Department photo)

MFD stated the fire was under control but not yet extinguished around 8 p.m.

The incident is ongoing and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

