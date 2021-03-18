Maui fire crews battle structure fire in Waikapu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded to a structure fire within a commercial warehouse on Thursday, March 18, in Waikapu.
MFD officials said, no injuries have been reported as of 8:01 p.m. Thursday.
According to officials, crews responded to Unit 1 at 325 Pakana St. around 6 p.m.
Fire first responders battled the blaze and checked the property for occupants and say no one was evacuated or displaced due to the fire.
MFD stated the fire was under control but not yet extinguished around 8 p.m.
The incident is ongoing and the cause of the fire is under investigation.