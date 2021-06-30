Maui fire chief to retire after 33 years with MFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire Chief David Thyne is retiring after 33 years with the Maui Fire Department (MFD).

Chief Thyne rose through the ranks from firefighter to fire captain, battalion chief and assistant chief before taking over command of MFD in 2018.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino proclaimed Wednesday, June 30, as “Fire Chief David Thyne Day.”

“What was gonna’ be the hardest part? And I said, ‘the people, the relationships, the conversations, the working together to solve issues and problems, whether it be at the fire station company level or all the way up to this level as the chief officer and working with other administrators.'” Maui Fire Department Chief David Thyne

There is no word yet on who will become the new fire chief; Chief Thyne said Deputy Chief Bradford Ventura has applied for the job.