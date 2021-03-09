Maui family devastated after heavy rainfall destroys home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the islands left several homes on Maui with extensive damage on Monday and Tuesday. Entire homes and properties were gone in minutes. For the Alexander family, they say they lost everything.

Fortunately, the family made it out safely, including their dog Legend. Legend was in a kennel at the time, but managed to get out and swam to a nearby roof amid the chaos.

The homeowner says he was informed that his homeowners insurance wouldn’t cover any of the damage done to his property, since he didn’t have flood insurance at the time.

MAUI FLOODING: A look at the family’s property. This isn’t the only home that was completely destroyed. Everything is covered in mud. @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/3CeTe6B2Xa — Lauren Day (@LaurenDayNews) March 9, 2021

Part of the devastation about seeing your own property get completely washed away, is knowing all the memories that were created there. The owner says he wishes he could have saved some old family photos.

To help the family during this hard time, visit their GoFundMe page here.