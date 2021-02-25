Maui Electric responding to power outage on Molokai

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
maui electric_87945

KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Electric crews are responding to a power outage caused by a downed tree that took out power lines on Kamehameha Highway V near Pano Place in Kaunakakai on Molokai.

A Maui Electric official said, the estimated time of restoration is approximately three hours as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

A total of 1,462 customers are without power, according to Maui Electric.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories