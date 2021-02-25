Maui Electric responding to power outage on Molokai

KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Electric crews are responding to a power outage caused by a downed tree that took out power lines on Kamehameha Highway V near Pano Place in Kaunakakai on Molokai.

A Maui Electric official said, the estimated time of restoration is approximately three hours as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

A total of 1,462 customers are without power, according to Maui Electric.