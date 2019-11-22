Maui Electric repairing damaged equipment at Kamehameha Avenue and Hana Highway

8 a.m. update: Maui Electric crews will be repairing a downed pole at Kamehameha Avenue and Hana Highway after winds damaged electrical equipment on the island.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and asked to avoid the area if possible as crews safely work to make the repairs.

Crews are continuing restoration efforts in parts of Kula, Olinda, Haiku, and pocket areas in Kahului and Wailuku.

Maui Electric Company would like to inform the public that various parts of Maui, including areas in Kahului, Upcountry, Haiku and Spreckelsville, are experiencing a power outage due to wind impacts.