Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light to be renamed Hawaiian Electric

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are some changes coming to Hawaiian Electric.

Starting in January, Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light, which serves the Big Island, will also be called Hawaiian Electric.

Customers won’t see any big differences besides the name change.

Hawaiian Electric says it’s just it’s latest effort to unify the three entities into one company since acquiring the neighbor island utilities about 40 years ago.

The company will continue to use the distinctive logo created by Hilo designer Sig Zane in 2013.

Legally, the company will adopt a doing business as model, with the three individual corporate entities remaining but all doing business as Hawaiian Electric. Maui Electric was acquired by Hawaiian Electric in 1968 and Hilo Electric Light, later named Hawaii Electric Light, was acquired in 1970.