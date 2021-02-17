Maui Economic Opportunity to host business planning Zoom classes

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Business Development Center at Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) will be hosting an online series of Core Four Business Planning classes starting Tuesday, March 2.

The 20-hour course will be held two nights per week from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, April 1. The Core Four Business Planning course covers the process of writing a business plan and provides information on how to start, operate and grow a business.

Potential students must register for the five-week series and can do so by clicking here. Financial assistance is available for the $50 course.

Those who are interested in learning more about the Core Four Business Planning course can call David Daly or Lianne Peros-Busch at the MEO Business Development Center at (808) 249-2990.

