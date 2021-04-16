Maui DMVL to temporarily open 2 Saturdays each month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui County Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing (DMVL) announced it will temporarily offer driver’s licensing and other services on the first and third Saturdays of each month starting on Saturday, May 1.

The temporary change is expected to remain in effect through July.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The announcement comes after Gov. David Ige extended the expiration date for driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state identification cards to Tuesday, June 8, in the 19th emergency proclamation. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino says he is appreciative of the DMVL and the government employees association.

“I want to thank our hardworking Motor Vehicles and Licensing employees and the Hawaii Government Employees Association for working collaboratively to provide this important public service for our residents. This is another service that was impacted last year by COVID-19, and I appreciate everyone’s willingness to help our residents get their driver’s license and other documentation current.” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino

The Maui County Service Center (MCSC) will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting in May.

Customers will only be able to visit if they have an appointment. Appointments will be available four days prior on the DMVL website. Call (808)-270-7363 for more information.

The MCSC is located at 110 Alaihi St. in Kahului.