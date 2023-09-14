HONOLULU (KHON2) — One dead coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB) was found on Monday among compost bags at a Maui big-box store, by staff from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA). Staff from HDOA’s Plant Pest Control Branch (PPC) and Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB) were conducting a routine survey at the store when they noticed a hole in one of the compost bags and upon further investigation, found one dead CRB. Fifteen pallets of the bagged compost were voluntarily placed in quarantine by the store and all pallets were contained and are being shipped back to O‘ahu, where the product originated. No live beetles have been detected on Maui.