Maui Crimestoppers seeks public’s help with vehicle fire arsons

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Crimestoppers needs your help in solving a string of vehicle arsons.

Police say they all took place Sunday.

The first one happened around 5:50 a.m. in the Piilani Highway area in Kanaio.

The second one took place just after a.m. on the shoulder of Hana Highway in Hookipa.

Two out-of-service trucks were also set on fire at 9 p.m. on Lehuakona street.

About 45 minutes later, a stolen vehicle was set on fire within the reservoir across from Waikapu gardens.

Maui Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information.

