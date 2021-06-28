Maui crews work to remove dozens of abandoned vehicles from Amala Place roadsides

Workers with the nonprofit organization Teens on Call work on Monday morning to remove and dispose of rubbish from vehicles tagged for removal on Amala Place in Kahului. (Courtesy: County of Maui)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police and the Department of Environmental Management’s Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division have partnered to remove 41 abandoned vehicles in Kahului.

The vehicles were located from Amala Place roadsides near Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary and the County’s Wailuku-Kahului Wastewater Reclamation Facility.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

“The situation on Amala Place had become a public health and environmental concern,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “Removing abandoned vehicles and waste will make it safer for the community.”

During the pandemic, several vehicles accumulated in the area; most tagged for removal had been filled with trash from a nearby homeless encampment. The nonprofit Teens on Call helped to remove and dispose of the trash before vehicles can be towed. On Monday, two roll-off dumpsters had been filled.

Officials plan to remove all remaining abandoned vehicles by Tuesday. The public is urged to remain alert while driving on Amala Place.