Maui crews locate body of missing paddleboarder in Kihei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui fire crews discovered the body of a 56-year-old man on Thursday, May 6, after responding to reports of a missing paddleboarder in Kihei.

An unattended paddleboard was also spotted just offshore near Kalepolepo Park.

Shortly after arriving on scene, Air 1 spotted the California visitor floating face down approximately 100 yards offshore of the Kauhale Makai.

He was pronounced dead after he was brought to shore.

Fire officials reported that the weather conditions were calm on Thursday.