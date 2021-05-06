Maui crews locate body of missing paddleboarder in Kihei

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui fire crews discovered the body of a 56-year-old man on Thursday, May 6, after responding to reports of a missing paddleboarder in Kihei.

An unattended paddleboard was also spotted just offshore near Kalepolepo Park.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Shortly after arriving on scene, Air 1 spotted the California visitor floating face down approximately 100 yards offshore of the Kauhale Makai.

He was pronounced dead after he was brought to shore.

Fire officials reported that the weather conditions were calm on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories