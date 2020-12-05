Maui County warns of online scammer posing as Mayor Victorino

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County is warning the public to not accept friend requests from a user that is posing as Mayor Michael Victorino on Instagram.

Officials gave the warning on Dec. 4 after the username “mayorvictorino48” reportedly sent out multiple friend requests on the social media app.

The Maui Police Department (MPD) says the person is attempting to scam Instagram users through a $300,000 government loan that does not need to be paid back. The scammer is also sending messages asking for personal information, police say.

MPD is advising anyone who receives messages from this person not to respond and to report it to police.