HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new ordinance tightening up regulations on air and replica guns in Maui County will go into effect on Nov. 1. This comes as the Maui Police Department expressed concerns over replica and air guns falling into the wrong hands and used to commit crimes.

According to MPD, it has arrested individuals posing as officers using replica guns to rob people in the past. MPD said, they’ve also seen road rage cases involving replica guns and recovered replica guns at schools in 2022.

The challenge for officers is telling the difference between what’s real and what’s fake.

“This replica guns resembles a .357, it also has blanks in here so you can see it really looks like a bullet,” said Lt. Grant Nakamura of the Maui Police Department. “If I’m not inspecting this with my hands right now, like if I see someone holding this, I would believe this is a firearm.”

The Maui County Council is now tightening up regulations on air and replica guns with a new ordinance. Minors need adult supervision when using an air or replica gun, with some exemptions. Meanwhile, flashing one in front of a first responder will be a crime among other rules.

“Open carry is prohibited for air guns, they must be unloaded and in an enclosed container when transporting,” said Tamara Paltin, Maui County Councilmember.

Violating the ordinance is considered a misdemeanor and comes with penalties including a $500 fine or up to one year in prison. Honolulu already has a similar law.

“You can’t transport an air gun or air rifle, airsoft in public unless it’s secured and that’s kind of common sense to most people,” said Andrew Namiki Roberts, Hawaii Firearms Coalition Director. “You don’t want people accidentally thinking you’re carrying a firearm when it’s a toy.”

According to MPD, officers often recover replica guns in narcotics cases involving felons. Police said, there are no regulations to buy air or replica guns unlike firearms where individuals need to pass backgrounds check and be a certain age.

“Felons and other seasoned criminals, they’re using these air powered firearms and replica firearms to carry out robberies, carjackings, burglaries, and other crimes and using it as a loophole to get around traditional firearm laws,” said Nicholas Krau, SHOPO Maui Chapter Chair.

The Maui County Council plans to work with the Legislature to make purchasing air or replica gun illegal for felons.