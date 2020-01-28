Maui county seeks public comment on hazard mitigation plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui county’s emergency management agency is updating the hazard mitigation plan to address threats such as wildfires, significant beach erosion and highway rockslides.

The county needs your help identifying solutions.

You can do so by attending any of the three meetings scheduled for next month or by taking an online survey.

February 4, 5 to 6 p.m., Kahului Community Center

February 5, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Mitchell Pauole Center, Molokai

February 6, 5 to 6 p.m., Helene Hall, Hana

Take the Public Preparedness Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mitigatemaui