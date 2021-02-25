Maui County seeks nominations for Outstanding Older American

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui County Office on Aging is seeking nominations for Maui County’s 52nd Annual Outstanding Older American Male and Female.

The recognition program is held each May in conjunction with Older Americans Month to recognize elders across the nation for their extraordinary efforts and contributions to society.

This year’s theme is “Communities of Strength,” which reflects on the overwhelming response to protect and assist those especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

Nominees for the awards must be 65 years of age or older and a resident of Maui County. Any individual, club or organization may nominate candidates for the award.

Previous winners are not eligible for nomination.

Nomination forms are available by calling 270-7755, by email at mcoa.adrc@mauicounty.gov, or by clicking here.

Deadline to return completed nomination forms is 4:30 p.m. on April 1.

If mailing, please send forms to:

The Office on Aging, J. Walter Cameron Center Attn: OOA Committee

95 Mahalani St., Room 20, Wailuku 96793.

Completed forms may also be faxed to 270-7935 or emailed to mcoa.adrc@mauicounty.gov.

The awards will be presented virtually on May 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.