HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local businesses are getting a break, as counties are postponing the start of tougher plastic bans.

Maui County’s ban on the sale of plastic disposable foodware, like containers and utensils was supposed to start on New Year’s Day. However, it’s been pushed back to March 1st.

The mayor says, supply chain disruptions have caused a shortage of supplies. Oahu’s ban on plastic and styrofoam foodware — also supposed to take effect on Saturday — has been postponed.