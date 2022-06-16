HONOLULU (KHON2) — June is celebrated around the country and world as Pride Month. During this month, the LGBTQIA+ community will hold parades, community gatherings, lectures and more events for people to come and support.

The County of Maui announced they will be lighting up the county building in recognition of Pride Month.

According to Maui County, every citizen should be given rights to experience equality and freedom from discrimination.

This includes all people regardless of age, gender identity, race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sexual orientation or physical challenges.

“We are human beings first and foremost, we are no different and we should be treated like human beings and not different,” said County of Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

He said everyone should be treating each other with respect and Aloha. Which is why he proclaimed June 2022 as Aloha Pride Month for the county of Maui.

“We grow and we unite, and we work together to make things better,” said Victorino. “Thats all I asked for all of you the journey is not over but there shouldn’t be a journey.”

For more information head to the County of Maui’s website.