Maui County launches new online map for people to find their way to the ocean

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County has made it easier for people to find their way to the ocean.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The county recently launched a new website with a map viewer that provides an atlas of more than 200 public access locations on Maui, Lanai and Molokai.

Viewers can search by locations or by whether or not a site has a sandy beach and restrooms.

Most of the sites feature 360-degree photos of the access point, access path and shoreline. It also includes links to other information, such as weather, surf reports, water quality, public access rights and Aha Moku land management and stewardship principles.

To access the website and map viewer, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2