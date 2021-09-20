Maui county is set to receive almost $200,000 of federal funds, to support affordable housing & services for seniors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i U.S. Senator Brian Schatz announced on Monday that two affordable senior housing programs on Maui, will receive $167,639 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

According to Schatz, the funding was awarded to help make sure low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties continue to receive health and wellness services.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“Everyone should have access to affordable housing and the care and resources to meet their needs,” said Schatz said. “This federal funding will ensure that older adults who need support can continue to live independently in quality, affordable housing with wrap-around services needed to stay healthy, safe, and fulfilled.”

The Maui providers receiving the federal funds includes Hale Mahaolu with $142,507 and Hale Mahaolu Ekolu, Inc. with $25,132.