Maui County hosting ‘LIVE’ virtual job fair, drive-thru job fair

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County is inviting residents to join its “LIVE” Virtual Job Fair and Drive-Thu Job Fair on Tuesday, April 20.

The virtual job fair will be online from 2 to 4 p.m. and the drive-thru job fair will take place at the University of Hawaii Maui Campus (UHMC) from 4 to 6 p.m.

Student jobseekers at the virtual fair will have the opportunity to connect in virtual booths or directly meet employers through the chat feature. There will be 20 employer booths, 20 partners of the Maui American Job Center booths and a few community partner booths.

The drive-thru fair gives employers and jobseekers the chance to connect through the back parking lot at UHMC. Visiting cars will have 15 minutes to gather company information and job applications. Applicants are advised to bring several copies of their resumes.

Two UHMC training sessions will also be offered that cover Digital and IT In-Person Training and Resume & Cover Letter workshops that start at 9:30 a.m.

Click here or call (808)-984-3318 to register for the workshop events.

Click here for details on the drive-thru job fair at UHMC.

Click here for details on the virtual job fair.