Maui County granted $40M in rent, utilities assistance from COVID relief

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Mike Victorino announced on Tuesday, Feb. 2, that Maui County is set to receive $40 million for relief from delinquent rent and utility bills in the next round of COVID relief funding.

The federal funds will assist local households that earn 80% or below the area median income and are at risk of homelessness due to financial losses. Mayor Victorino said, he is thankful for the good news.

“We are thankful to the Federal government, the state’s administrative and legislative branches, and to our own Maui County team for working so hard to ensure those who are in real need, through no fault of their own, will get the help they need. This will also come as welcome news to landlords, many of whom have struggled alongside their tenants over the past several months.” Maui Mayor Mike Victorino

The Department of Housing & Human Concerns will be soliciting Requests for Proposals from “nonprofit agencies with the capability, knowledge and experience to administer rental assistance programs using public funds,” according to the Office of Mayor Victorino.

An initial release of $15 million is scheduled within the next few weeks and additional funds are set to be distributed when Maui County allocates at least 70% of the initial funds. The total $40 million is from the U.S. Department of Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program.