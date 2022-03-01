WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Some businesses on Maui have been given a temporary exemption from the plastic foodware ban that went into effect on Tuesday, March 1.

Maui businesses are not supposed to use plastic items such as forks, spoons and knives, and plates, trays, bowls, cups, plate lunch containers and straws.

“We are focused on education and working with businesses to comply with this new law,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said. “There is a temporary exemption process in place to assist businesses with supply-chain challenges and those that need to exhaust non-compliant supplies. We will assist in every way possible. We want to see our local businesses thrive as we take steps toward protecting our environment.”

The business with an exemption will post their notice.

Businesses affected by shipping and supply concerns, or other compliance issues, can request an application for temporary exemption by emailing recycle.maui@mauicounty.gov.

For more information on Plastic Disposable Foodware Ordinance No. 5084, go to the Maui County website.