Maui County Council honors USCG Seaman Theodore Kirkbride

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Theodore Kirkbride and Office in Charge BMC Malia Chasteen, Wailuku, Hawaii, Friday, July 23, 2021 (Courtesy: Lois Whitney)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui County Council honored Seaman Theodore Kirkbride with a ceremonial resolution because he was recognized as the United States Coast Guard’s Enlisted Person of the Year 2021.

The council honor was at a virtual meeting on Friday, July 23.

He has been with the USCG station on Maui since 2018 right after he finished his Coast Guard boot camp.

Kirkbride saved at least 22 lives as he has been on many search and rescue operations with the USCG.

Kirkbride’s rescues include giving oxygen to a snorkeler, and towing of a disabled boat 25 miles to safety with six mariners on board, saving about $50,000 in property value.

His volunteer work in the community includes helping Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui, and the Our Kupuna program.