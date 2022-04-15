HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cyber incident has been identified and contained by the County of Maui.

Officials reported on Friday that the County’s Information and Technology Service Division identified an attempted cyber attack on the County’s network.

Hawaii officials said that they were in immediate communication with federal and state agencies. No impacts on County services have been identified, but the incident remains under investigation.

“This incident is an opportunity to remind everyone to remain vigilant about cyber security threats,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.