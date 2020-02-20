Maui county conducts homeless sweep at Kanaha Beach Park

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Maui county officials began a homeless sweep at Kanaha Beach Park today to address illegal encampments and public health and safety concerns. 

Social workers have conducted outreach to the homeless, and city crews are doing maintenance and repairs. The park will remain closed until 4 pm on Thursday, February 20th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story