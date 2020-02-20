Maui county officials began a homeless sweep at Kanaha Beach Park today to address illegal encampments and public health and safety concerns.
Social workers have conducted outreach to the homeless, and city crews are doing maintenance and repairs. The park will remain closed until 4 pm on Thursday, February 20th.
- Maui county conducts homeless sweep at Kanaha Beach Park
- State says sandbag groin in Waikiki is working well
- Remarkable Women Sponsored by Ulta Beauty – Jennifer Davis
- Adventist Health Castle – Therapy Dogs
- Hawaii Island police investigating report of a body discovered in South Kohala