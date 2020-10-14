Maui County conducting siren testing on Oct. 15-16

The Maui County Emergency Management Agency will conduct siren testing at six locations between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui County Emergency Management Agency will conduct siren testing at six locations between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. Testing is being conducted in partnership with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The locations include:

Maalaea

Pua’a Subdivision, Pu’unene

Kualano Subdivision, Pukalani

Wailua Valley, Haiku

Hamoa Beach, Hamoa, Hana

Puamana, Lahaina

Nearby residents may hear the sirens for 30-seconds to three-minute intervals during the designated times. Emergency Management personnel will be checking the functionality of the sirens during the tests.

Maui residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts here.

If you have concerns about the sirens or want to report a malfunction, contact the Maui Emergency Management Agency at (808)-270-7285.

