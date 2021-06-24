Maui County closes Kahului Park playground over safety concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kahului Park playground was closed on Thursday, June 24, due to deteriorating play features that resulted in safety concerns, according to the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

The closure went into immediate effect on Thursday.

DPR officials apologized to the community for any inconveniences that the closure will cause.

Contact central district supervisor Keoni Tengan at keoni.tengan@co.maui.hi.us or (808)-270-7232, or click here for general information from the DPR.